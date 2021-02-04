Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

NYSE:BURL traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.07. 9,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.16 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

