Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 356,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,984,203. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

