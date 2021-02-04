Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 178,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 228,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

