Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after buying an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $15,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

