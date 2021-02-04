Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.69. 18,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

