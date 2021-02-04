Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 11,210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $544.74. The company had a trading volume of 198,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $528.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

