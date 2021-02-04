Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $22.90 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,904,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,023,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,218. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

