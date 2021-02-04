Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTTYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NTTYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 80,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

