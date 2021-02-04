Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,826.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $463,138 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

