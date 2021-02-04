Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $132.39.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,458.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.