Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $78,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,087,064.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $5,845,471. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

