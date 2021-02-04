Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $277.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day moving average is $265.49.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

