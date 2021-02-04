Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in F.N.B. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNB. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

