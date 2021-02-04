NiSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,683 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,430% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.26 on Thursday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $93,768,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,202,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,022,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

