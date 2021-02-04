NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 126,131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $235.05. 70,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.57. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

