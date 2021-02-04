NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 79,388 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,388 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last three months.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.