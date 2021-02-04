NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,802 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $173,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in S&P Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in S&P Global by 85.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

SPGI traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.63. 24,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

