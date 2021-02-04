NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,352 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AbbVie by 571.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 238,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.66. The stock had a trading volume of 384,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,326. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

