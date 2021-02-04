NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 31,862 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 729,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.2% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $194,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after buying an additional 403,281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,551,000 after buying an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $251.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 151.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.43.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.