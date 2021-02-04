NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 552,938 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $105,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.43. 18,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

