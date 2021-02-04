NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.