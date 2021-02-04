Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 160.8% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $472,585.16 and $790.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00200724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,433,785 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

