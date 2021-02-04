Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw Sells 43 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $10,301.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NSC opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

