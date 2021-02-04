Norfolk Southern Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,396% compared to the average daily volume of 563 call options.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.02. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,732,000 after buying an additional 199,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $37,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

