Norman G. Wilbur Sells 3,900 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Security National Financial Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $171.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,314,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

