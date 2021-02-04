Northcoast Research Comments on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the period.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.