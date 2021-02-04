Northland Securities Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $61.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTSI. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MTSI opened at $61.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,567 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 237,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

