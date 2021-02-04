NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.96 million.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.44. 7,332,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,741. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

