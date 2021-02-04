Novare Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

BBIG opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.60. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.