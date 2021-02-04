Novare Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $613,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

