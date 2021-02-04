Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,294,927 shares of company stock valued at $227,526,084. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,682.77 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

