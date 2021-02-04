Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

