Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

