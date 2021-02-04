Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,685,743.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 over the last three months.

Shares of PLTR opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

