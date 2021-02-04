Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.41 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

