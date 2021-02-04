NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) versus Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Critical Comparison

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 50.43 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -2,486.14 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 775.84 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NovoCure and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.60%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

