NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

DNOW stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $995.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

