NOW Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One NOW Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $185.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOW Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00150332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00093907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00240469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040094 BTC.

NOW Token Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,894,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOW Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOW Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.