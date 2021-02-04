NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $459,257.77 and $1,477.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007331 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

