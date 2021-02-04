NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NSK had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

NPSKY stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

