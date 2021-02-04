Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 9114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

