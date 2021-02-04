NuBits (USNBT) Trading 24.5% Lower This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One NuBits token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $5,577.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001107 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.00580582 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

