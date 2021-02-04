Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Trading Up 0.1%

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 76,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 56,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.