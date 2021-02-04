Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 80,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 51,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 536,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.