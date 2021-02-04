Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JRI opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

