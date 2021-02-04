Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

