Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NSL remained flat at $$5.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

