Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NBB opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

