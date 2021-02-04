NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $546.94. 241,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.50 and its 200-day moving average is $512.87. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

