NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.65.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -328.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In related news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

